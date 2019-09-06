Carnival Wants 11th Circ. Input On Helms-Burton Ruling

Law360 (September 6, 2019, 6:21 PM EDT) -- Carnival has sought permission to go to the Eleventh Circuit to appeal a Florida federal judge's finding that a Florida resident claimed sufficient ownership to push a Helms-Burton Act claim over the cruise line's use of Cuban port facilities confiscated by the Castro regime, saying the position is unprecedented under corporate law. In a motion filed Thursday in Miami, Carnival Corp. asked Senior U.S. District Judge James Lawrence King, who denied its motion to dismiss last month, to grant certification for an appeal on the specific issue of whether plaintiff Javier Garcia-Bengochea can make a claim for the port facilities even...

