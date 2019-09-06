Victim Urges Pa. Justices To Revive Snow Tubing Injury Suit

Law360 (September 6, 2019, 6:09 PM EDT) -- A man paralyzed from the neck down in a snow tubing accident has urged the Pennsylvania Supreme Court to revive his case against a ski resort, arguing lower courts wrongly disregarded expert testimony that the improvised speed-control mats that caused his injury were obviously dangerous. Roy Bourgeois said in a brief filed Wednesday that the lower courts had set the bar too high for him to establish a gross negligence case against Roundtop Mountain Resort and its parent company, Snow Time Inc., by insisting that he explicitly define the industry standards for snow tube hill safety before claiming that Roundtop had...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS