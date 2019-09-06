DC Circ. Upholds EPA's 2018 Renewable Fuel Standards

Law360 (September 6, 2019, 3:15 PM EDT) -- The D.C. Circuit on Friday upheld the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency's 2018 Renewable Fuel Standard rule, which set the amounts of renewable fuel that must be incorporated into the U.S. fuel supply. An ethanol fuel nozzle, left, is shown at a gas station in 2014. The D.C. circuit rejected challenges to the EPA’s 2018 Renewable Fuel Standard rule, but it remanded the rule to fix an issue raised by environmentalists. (AP) The rule was challenged by fossil fuel, renewable fuel and environmental groups as being either too lax or too strict, but the panel dismissed most of the challenges except the...

