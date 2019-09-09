Tribe Fights To Keep $30M Bridge Project Suit In Court

Law360 (September 9, 2019, 8:01 PM EDT) -- The Narragansett Indian Tribe has said that a Federal Highway Administration decision terminating a plan for handling culturally significant sites on a highway construction project was a final decision that the tribe can challenge. The tribe pushed back against the agency's bid to exit a $30 million suit over the I-95 Providence Viaduct Bridge replacement project in an opposition on Friday, saying that the FHWA wrongly claimed that there isn't yet a final agency action that the tribe can sue over. The tribe said that an administration decision in June 2018 that terminated an earlier so-called programmatic agreement is the final agency...

