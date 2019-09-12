Hogan Lands REIT Tax Partner From Ernst & Young

Law360 (September 12, 2019, 12:42 PM EDT) -- An attorney whose practice centers on real estate investment trusts and related tax issues has joined Hogan Lovells as a corporate partner in San Francisco after a two-year stint at accounting firm Ernst & Young, the firm said. Josh Scala, whose first day at the firm was Sept. 3, joins as a partner in the firm’s U.S. real estate investment trust tax practice. Scala told Law360 in an interview on Thursday that his practice primarily involves private and public U.S. REIT tax planning, tax and transactional support of inbound U.S. and cross border real estate investments, and also institutional and private...

