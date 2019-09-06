LA Rams May Take Arbitration Denial In Mo. Suit To High Court

Law360 (September 6, 2019, 4:53 PM EDT) -- The Los Angeles Rams and its owner are planning to petition the U.S. Supreme Court to challenge a decision rejecting their bid to arbitrate a lawsuit by St. Louis and a municipal stadium authority over the team’s contentious relocation to Southern California. The Rams and team owner Stan Kroenke filed a motion Wednesday to stay the ruling by the Missouri Court of Appeals pending the result of a petition for certiorari to the high court, according to court records. The move comes after the Supreme Court of Missouri refused on Tuesday to hear their appeal to the appellate court ruling that...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS