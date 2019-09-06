Fed. Circ. Backs Apple's Win In Speaker Patent Fight

Law360 (September 6, 2019, 3:39 PM EDT) -- The Federal Circuit on Friday upheld a victory for Apple in a suit brought by a theater sound company founded by “Star Wars” creator George Lucas, leaving in place a lower court decision that the smartphone giant didn’t infringe patents for speaker technology. In a one-line nonprecedential order, a three-judge panel summarily affirmed a California federal judge’s ruling last year that Apple didn't infringe two Slot Speaker Technologies Inc. patents with the iPhone 4 and later models, as well as its iPad and iMac products. Friday’s ruling comes just two days after the panel held oral arguments where it appeared skeptical of...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS