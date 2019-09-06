After 34 Died In Blaze, Dive Boat Owner Seeks To Block Suits

Law360 (September 6, 2019, 1:36 PM EDT) -- The owners of the diving boat that recently caught fire in Southern California waters killing 34 people have lodged a preemptive suit in California federal court invoking a pre-Civil War maritime law that limits shipowner liability. Glen Richard Fritzler and Dana Jeanne Fritzler and their company, Truth Aquatics Inc., on Thursday filed a suit to limit their liability in connection with the fire that gutted the Conception early Monday morning, killing 33 recreational divers and one crew member on a three-day trip over Labor Day weekend. The Fritzlers invoked the Shipowner's Limitation of Liability Act, an 1851 federal maritime law that...

