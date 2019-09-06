Army Housing Residents Fear Mold And Lead, Watchdog Says

Law360 (September 6, 2019, 8:49 PM EDT) -- The vast majority of residents living in military private housing are worried about exposure to mold, lead-based paint and asbestos in their homes, according to a U.S. Army inspector general report. Based on 1,180 surveys from residents, 98% of residents at 48 out of 49 Army private housing locations are worried about the safety of their homes, according to the report, which was released Thursday. “Life, health and safety items were neither part of the current Army housing inspection templates, nor were the frequency of compliance visits being followed. An enterprise approach to compliance is needed to provide visibility of issues...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS