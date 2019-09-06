Tribal Shield Can't Sink Atty's RICO Conviction, 3rd Circ. Says

Law360 (September 6, 2019, 9:17 PM EDT) -- A Delaware attorney can’t invoke tribal immunity to undercut his criminal conviction on racketeering charges in connection with a payday lending scheme that used Native American groups as fronts, the Third Circuit ruled Friday, dealing a blow to the jailed lawyer. A three-judge panel affirmed the convictions of attorney Wheeler Neff and Philadelphia-area businessman Charles Hallinan, who landed in federal prison on charges that they partnered with American Indian tribes to offer payday loans with interest rates topping 700%. As part of a sweeping decision addressing numerous appeal arguments, the panel found that a Pennsylvania federal judge properly instructed a jury...

