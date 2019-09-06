Uber Presence In Boston Didn't Flout Mass. Law, Judge Rules

Law360 (September 6, 2019, 1:34 PM EDT) -- A Massachusetts federal judge ruled Friday that Uber Technologies Inc. did not violate local laws by operating in Boston before the passage of statewide legislation regulating ride-hailing companies, saying the city never told the company not to do business there. U.S. District Judge Nathaniel P. Gorton wrote in a 46-page decision that even if Uber flouted local taxi rules, a more stringent standard is needed to find violations of Massachusetts' consumer protection law, known as Chapter 93A. The judge said that, over the course of a seven-day bench trial, attorneys for 34 cab companies "failed to prove that Uber, under the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS