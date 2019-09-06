Mass. Truckers Score Partial Win In CRST Training Fees Row

Law360 (September 6, 2019, 8:44 PM EDT) -- CRST International Inc. must face most of a certified class and collective action from thousands of truck drivers alleging they were duped into a company training program that illegally deducted money from their paychecks, a Massachusetts federal judge ruled Friday. Chief U.S. District Judge Patti B. Saris issued a lengthy 80-page ruling shaving some of lead plaintiff Juan Carlos Montoya’s claims against Iowa-based commercial trucking company CRST International and its long-haul trucking division, CRST Expedited Inc. But she also determined that at least some of CRST’s practices violated the Fair Labor Standards Act and Iowa wage laws. Certain other claims in the...

