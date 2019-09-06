Trucking Co. Must Insure Employee Of Business It Acquired

Law360 (September 6, 2019, 7:23 PM EDT) -- An Illinois appellate court on Thursday ruled that a trucking business and its insurer are on the hook for workers’ compensation benefits for an injured truck driver employed by the company it merged with. Because of the December 1999 merger between Fox Midwest Transport Inc. and TGT Merger Sub Inc. a subsidiary of Transit Group Inc., Tim Witte, a Fox Midwest truck driver who was injured when he slipped on ice getting off his truck a month after the merger, is covered under the workers’ compensation insurance policy of the Transit Group entities, the appellate court found. At first he received...

