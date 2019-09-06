Pittsburgh Lawyer Calls Ex-Client's Bad Review Libel, Stalking

Law360 (September 6, 2019, 9:05 PM EDT) -- A Pittsburgh criminal defense and personal injury lawyer's disgruntled ex-client left multiple bad reviews for the attorney on Google that amounted to libel and cyberstalking, dinging his perfect rating and costing him customers, he says in a complaint filed Friday in Pennsylvania state court. Robert E. Mielnicki says that Jason Depp, whom he had represented around 2011, posted and constantly refreshed a negative review on Google that misrepresented how Mielnicki had handled the case, knocking his five-star rating down to a 4.7. He argues that Depp's reposting and constant editing of the review kept it at the top of Google's results...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS