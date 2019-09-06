Chocolate Buyers Seek Class Cert. In Hershey False Ad Suit

Law360 (September 6, 2019, 6:35 PM EDT) -- Candy buyers are asking a California federal court to certify New York and California classes in a suit claiming that The Hershey Co.'s line of dark chocolate candies is deceptively labeled as containing no artificial flavors. In a motion filed Thursday, the two classes, led by named plaintiffs Howard Clark, Todd Hall and Angela Pirrone, said the Brookside Dark Chocolates line claims to contain no artificial flavors, but in fact includes the ingredient malic acid, a synthetic substance, as a flavoring. The plaintiffs argued that the proposed classes, which include anyone in those two states who bought the products that feature...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS