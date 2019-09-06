NJ Atty Reprimanded Over Racial Slur In Med Mal Suit

Law360 (September 6, 2019, 9:11 PM EDT) -- The New Jersey Supreme Court on Friday reprimanded an attorney for engaging in discriminatory conduct while pursuing a medical malpractice action on his client’s behalf when he attributed a doctor's alleged misrepresentations to the physician’s Chinese heritage. The state’s highest court handed down the reprimand to George Louis Farmer based on the January recommendation of its Disciplinary Review Board, which found that he violated a state rule of professional conduct barring attorneys from engaging, “in a professional capacity, in conduct involving discrimination” based on race and national origin, among other factors. Farmer made the remarks in a letter to Dr. Jun...

