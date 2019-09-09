8th Circ. Says SD Can Tax Sioux Casino Renovations

Law360 (September 9, 2019, 7:51 PM EDT) -- The Eighth Circuit has said South Dakota can tax contracting work being done on a tribal casino, finding that the Indian Gaming Regulatory Act doesn't preempt the state's tax as its interests supersede tribal and federal interests. In overturning a trial court's decision granting summary judgment in favor of the Flandreau Santee Sioux Tribe, the appellate court said in a split decision Friday that the non-tribal Henry Carlson Co. has to pay a 2% tax worth $480,000 on the $24 million casino renovation project. "The state's legitimate interests in raising revenues for essential government programs that benefit the nonmember contractor-taxpayer in...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS