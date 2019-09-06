Huffman, Feds Spar Over Jail Time In 'Varsity Blues' Case

Law360 (September 6, 2019, 10:45 PM EDT) -- Former "Desperate Housewives" star Felicity Huffman asked to avoid jail time in a document filed in Massachusetts federal court on Friday in the wake of her guilty plea in the "Varsity Blues" college admissions scandal, but prosecutors want her to spend a month behind bars. Huffman told the court she is "remorseful" and "deeply ashamed" about scheming to have her daughter's SAT scores altered. But the actress said she deserved leniency because she has taken responsibility for her actions and because her illegal behavior was out of character. "Ms. Huffman's lack of confidence about her abilities as a mother became her Achilles'...

