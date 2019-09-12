Sherin And Lodgen Adds Boston Hospitality Atty From Mintz

Law360 (September 12, 2019, 6:11 PM EDT) -- With an eye toward growing its hospitality practice, Sherin and Lodgen LLP has added a new partner who previously worked with Mintz Levin Cohn Ferris Glovsky and Popeo PC to its real estate department and hospitality practice group. Joseph Y. Wang spent a year and a half with Mintz Levin and officially started his new gig about five weeks ago. He said the opportunity to help build the hospitality part of Sherin and Lodgen’s practice was too good to pass up. “It was a phenomenal offer: intriguing work with really spectacular clients and wonderful attorneys,” Wang told Law360 in an interview...

