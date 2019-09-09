Firms Ask 3rd Circ. For $600K In Concussion Fee Fight

Law360 (September 9, 2019, 4:58 PM EDT) -- Several attorneys representing retired players in the landmark NFL concussion settlement have again reiterated their demand for $600,000 in fees, telling the Third Circuit they clearly improved the deal but were never paid for their work. In a brief filed Friday, the so-called Armstrong objectors said class counsel Chris Seeger of Seeger Weiss LLP was wrong to cut them out of the $112.5 million in common benefit fees awarded to many firms that worked on the deal, and U.S. District Judge Anita B. Brody was wrong to sign off on that allocation in May 2018. "Approximately $63.65 million of improvements were made...

