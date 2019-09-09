Insurer Aims To Avoid Coverage Of Seized Jet Tied To Avenatti

Law360 (September 9, 2019, 4:39 PM EDT) -- The airplane insurance wing of Starr Indemnity has urged a California federal court to free it from covering a nearly $4.4 million airplane acquired by embattled attorney Michael Avenatti and associated parties should allegations the aircraft was bought with embezzled funds hold water. The Central District of California should examine the background that led Avenatti, Passport 420 LLC and William Parrish — a former client of the attorney — and several related entities to acquire the Honda-made HA-420 HondaJet before determining whether the policy issued by Starr Aviation, Starr Indemnity & Liability Co.'s aviation wing, should be rescinded, according to a complaint...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS