American Airlines Labor Row Spurred Sabotage: Court Docs

Law360 (September 6, 2019, 11:04 PM EDT) -- An American Airlines mechanic told law enforcement that he tried to sabotage one of the company's planes due to his displeasure with an ongoing dispute between American and its mechanics, according to documents filed Thursday in Florida federal court. The mechanic, Abdul-Majeed Marouf Ahmed Alani, admitted to authorities that he had tampered with some equipment on one of the company's planes in July after he was identified with the help of video surveillance footage. "Alani explained to law enforcement that he was upset at the stalled contract dispute between the union workers and American Airlines, and that this dispute had affected...

