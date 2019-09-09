Miami Sex Club's Misuse Of Photos Is Worth $5M, Models Say

Law360, Miami (September 9, 2019, 8:59 PM EDT) -- Counsel for a group of 32 models told a federal jury Monday that a Miami-area swingers club should have to pay more than $5 million in damages for using the women's images to promote sex parties without getting their permission or paying them. Two of the models, who already won a judgment in the case finding the club, Miami Velvet, and its owner committed false advertising and false endorsements violations under the federal Lanham Act, testified that they did not give permission for the use of their images and never would have. "They took away these women's rights to say 'yes'...

