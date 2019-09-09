Bosch Gets Nucap IP Row Trimmed, But Can't Fully Escape

Law360 (September 9, 2019, 8:00 PM EDT) -- An Illinois federal judge on Saturday ripped apart litigation between Nucap and Bosch over aftermarket brake components, but allowed Nucap to push forward on claims that its trade secrets were misappropriated, and Bosch to fight back with breach of contract allegations. U.S. District Judge Edmond E. Chang picked apart the wide-ranging case on summary judgment, and asked the parties to attempt settlement negotiations again before turning to trial. He dismissed several claims and counterclaims and limited what Nucap can argue at trial, but cleared significant matters to continue. Bosch buys component parts from suppliers, such as Nucap Industries Inc., and builds...

