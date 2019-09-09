Deals Rumor Mill: WeWork, Trans-Cab, Repsol

Law360 (September 9, 2019, 5:02 PM EDT) -- WeWork's parent company is considering cutting its value yet again ahead of its initial public offering, the Wall Street Journal reported Sunday. According to the report, the company's value could fall below $20 billion and comes after the Journal reported last week that The We Co. could price the offering in a way that values the company at around that amount. Last week's report, which cited skepticism of We's business model and corporate governance, said the company was previously valued at $47 billion. Monday's report states the company and its underwriters are planning to meet this week about the offering. Singapore taxi...

