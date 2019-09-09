Ex-JPMorgan Banker Denies Criminal Intent As Retrial Begins

Law360, New York (September 9, 2019, 9:28 PM EDT) -- An attorney for a former JPMorgan Chase & Co. and Perella Weinberg Partners investment banker told a New York federal jury Monday that they will see no evidence showing his client intended to engage in an insider trading scheme with his father. Over three years after Sean Stewart first stood trial on charges stemming from his purported illegal tipping of his father Robert about health care industry deals that he had learned about on the job from 2011 through 2014, jurors heard opening arguments in prosecutors’ second bite at the apple. Sean Stewart was convicted the first time around and sentenced...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS