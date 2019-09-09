Hagens Berman, Cohen Milstein Fee Bid Slammed By Judge

Law360 (September 9, 2019, 10:44 PM EDT) -- No client would stand for the “insufficient” way that Hagens Berman Sobol Shapiro LLP and Cohen Milstein Sellers & Toll PLLC explained their billing in a $10 million attorney fee bid that followed a deal in an electronics price-fixing proposed class action, a California federal judge said in a fiery order. U.S. District Judge James Donato said Friday that the firms’ billing charts provide only an attorney’s name and an associated billing amount, with no explanation of how the billed time was used to help the proposed class members, which bought allegedly price-fixed linear resistors directly from electronics companies like Panasonic...

