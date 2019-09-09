Ex-Cantor Traders Must Face SEC Commission-Splitting Suit

Law360 (September 9, 2019, 5:11 PM EDT) -- A pair of stockbrokers will have to face U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission allegations that they secretly split commissions for more than a decade while they worked for financial services firm Cantor Fitzgerald & Co., a New York federal judge said Monday. In her decision declining to dismiss the SEC's claims that Adam Mattessich and Joseph Ludovico aided and abetted Cantor in violating its Compensation Record Rule and the federal Securities Act, U.S. District Judge Katherine Polk Failla said commissions split by brokers aren't exempt from record-keeping requirements. "Defendants’ argument is too clever by half: It reads a limitation into the...

