Wells Fargo Fights Mortgage Class Action In Calif.

Law360 (September 9, 2019, 8:08 PM EDT) -- Wells Fargo & Co. on Monday rejected various claims brought by 15 current and former mortgage borrowers seeking class certifications who alleged the bank should be held liable for denying mortgage aid to hundreds of eligible homeowners, raising more than two dozen affirmative defenses in its answer. On Aug. 29, the borrowers asked California district Judge William Alsup to certify a class and five subclasses spanning various claims and states. In their second amended class action complaint filed on Aug. 26 in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California, the borrowers alleged breach of contract, intentional infliction of emotional distress,...

