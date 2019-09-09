Navajo Nation Comes Out In Favor Of T-Mobile-Sprint Merger

Law360 (September 9, 2019, 6:47 PM EDT) -- The Navajo Nation has thrown its weight behind the mobile giants Sprint and T-Mobile's proposed $56 billion tie-up, telling the Department of Justice and the Federal Communications Commission that the merger will be a boon for the tribal nation. The new mega-mobile company will bring more jobs and better internet access to the tribal community, creating a “bright future for Navajos,” Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez said in a letter sent to the government agencies at the tail end of August but only made public Monday. And this is vital, the tribe said, because it has suffered several economic setbacks with...

