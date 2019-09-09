NFL 'No Call' Suit Dismissal Like 'Swallowing Glass,' Atty Says

Law360 (September 9, 2019, 4:35 PM EDT) -- An attorney who sued the NFL after referees allegedly blew a call and ended the New Orleans Saints’ playoff run last season criticized the Louisiana Supreme Court on Monday, saying its decision to dismiss the suit grants the league free rein to commit fraud against its customers. In a press release, attorney Antonio Le Mon, who is one of four plaintiffs in the suit, said while the suit accomplished its goal to bring attention to integrity issues at the NFL, the Supreme Court’s ruling is like “swallowing glass.” “By this Supreme Court ruling, the only right given to the purchaser of...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS