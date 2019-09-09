Time Inc. Must Face Ex-Employee's Severance Suit

Law360 (September 9, 2019, 4:52 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge refused to throw out an Employee Retirement Income Security Act suit brought by a former Time employee who said she was wrongly denied severance pay after Meredith Corp. bought the media brand and her job was eliminated. U.S. District Judge Dolly M. Gee on Friday denied a summary judgment bid from Time, Meredith and the Time Inc. Severance Plan for Regular Employees, as well as a partial summary judgment motion from ex-sales employee Susan Trout. Judge Gee said questions about who controlled the severance plan — or whether a Time Inc. human resources department even existed when Trout...

