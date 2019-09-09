Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

US Trustee Challenges $346K Ch. 11 Bonuses For IPic Execs

Law360 (September 9, 2019, 5:49 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Trustee's Office and theater chain iPic sparred Monday in Delaware bankruptcy court over the chain's proposed employee incentive plan, with the trustee calling it a giveaway to insiders and the company saying it's an appropriate award for key workers.

In dueling motions filed with the court, U.S. Trustee Andrew Vara said the plan would pay company insiders more than $346,000 no matter what price the bankrupt luxury dine-in theater chain fetches at auction, while iPic argued that getting the business to a sale will be an accomplishment enough.

"There is no floor or threshold value requirement in this regard...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Government Agencies