US Trustee Challenges $346K Ch. 11 Bonuses For IPic Execs

Law360 (September 9, 2019, 5:49 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Trustee's Office and theater chain iPic sparred Monday in Delaware bankruptcy court over the chain's proposed employee incentive plan, with the trustee calling it a giveaway to insiders and the company saying it's an appropriate award for key workers. In dueling motions filed with the court, U.S. Trustee Andrew Vara said the plan would pay company insiders more than $346,000 no matter what price the bankrupt luxury dine-in theater chain fetches at auction, while iPic argued that getting the business to a sale will be an accomplishment enough. "There is no floor or threshold value requirement in this regard...

