LinkedIn Can't Halt Startup's Info Scraping, 9th Circ. Says

Law360 (September 9, 2019, 8:53 PM EDT) -- Professional networking site LinkedIn Corp. can't stop a data analytics startup from scraping publicly available member profiles for information, the Ninth Circuit ruled Monday, affirming a lower court's preliminary injunction blocking LinkedIn from denying access to the company. HiQ Labs Inc. uses automated bots to scrape information off public LinkedIn profiles, a practice LinkedIn has argued violates antitrust laws. The website sent hiQ a cease-and-desist letter in 2017 and said it would put additional measures in place to block hiQ's bots. But a California federal court then granted a preliminary injunction stopping LinkedIn from blocking the bots, finding that LinkedIn was unlikely...

