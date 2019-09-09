NLRB Grounds Boeing Mechanics' Bargaining Unit

Law360 (September 9, 2019, 4:32 PM EDT) -- The National Labor Relations Board issued a split decision Monday reversing a regional official’s decision to let a subset of jet mechanics in Boeing’s South Carolina plant organize separately from their colleagues, in what the majority called a clarification of the labor board's test for assessing the appropriateness of proposed bargaining units. The NLRB reversed an agency official's decision Monday that let a subset of Boeing mechanics in South Carolina form their own union, in a split decision the majority said clarified the standard for bargaining unit scope. (AP) The agency’s Republican majority said Atlanta regional office head John Doyle misapplied...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS