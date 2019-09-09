Convicted 'Real Housewife' Asks For 18-Month House Arrest

Law360 (September 9, 2019, 6:37 PM EDT) -- Disbarred Maryland attorney and former "Real Housewives of Potomac" star Brynee Baylor, who was found guilty of securities fraud and conspiracy in April, has asked to be sentenced to 18 months of home detention, far below the roughly 5 1/2 to 8 years of prison time recommended by the prosecution. Baylor wrote in a letter submitted with the sentencing memorandum on Friday that at the time of the fraud in 2010, she was "overwhelmed" by several major life events, including the murder of her brother by his roommate, her mother's worsening Parkinson's disease, the process of divorcing her husband, who she...

