Chris Brown Video Dancer Says Fake Blood Was Toxic

Law360 (September 9, 2019, 9:09 PM EDT) -- R&B singer Chris Brown and a production company are the targets of a California lawsuit by a music video dancer who says the fake blood poured on her head during filming was a toxic substance that injured her eyes. Danielle Griffin says in a Los Angeles Superior Court complaint dated Friday that the incident occurred at a Sept. 19, 2017, shoot in downtown LA for an unspecified video. “A wardrobe and makeup artist with the first name ‘Angel,’ hired by defendants, carelessly and negligently poured fake liquid blood on plaintiff’s head without eye protection and after assuring her that the substance...

