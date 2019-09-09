AmTrust Escapes Investors' Suit Over Financial Restatements

Law360 (September 9, 2019, 8:02 PM EDT) -- A New York federal court on Monday dismissed a proposed class action alleging AmTrust Financial Services Inc. made a series of misstatements about its finances dating back to 2012 that required the insurer to restate its financials and ultimately sunk the company’s stock. In an 83-page opinion, U.S. District Judge Lewis Kaplan found that some of the financial metrics at the center of the restatements should be considered opinions that are subject to a higher pleading standard than facts, which the company's investors must merely prove were untrue or misleading. The court evaluated various accounting issues individually. In one instance, an...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS