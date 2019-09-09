NY Attorney Gets 4 Years For Fraud, Extortion Conspiracy

Law360, New York (September 9, 2019, 7:33 PM EDT) -- A Brooklyn federal judge on Monday sentenced a Staten Island lawyer to four years in prison for his part in a scrap metal fraud scheme that included threats and alleged mob ties, after the man pled guilty to conspiracy charges in March. U.S. District Judge Jack B. Weinstein ruled that Richard Luthmann, 39, would serve the prison time as well as pay $500,000 in restitution and $130,000 in forfeiture for one count of wire fraud conspiracy and one count of extortion conspiracy as part of a plea deal for what Luthmann called "ripping off Chinese people and Chinese companies in the...

