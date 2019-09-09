GAO Backs Navy On $937M Littoral Combat Ship Support Deal

Law360 (September 9, 2019, 8:21 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Navy reasonably decided Huntington Ingalls' $937.4 million bid to provide support for littoral combat ships was less risky than rival Austal's cheaper offer that relied heavily on subcontractors, the U.S. Government Accountability Office said Monday. The Navy was fine to treat Austal USA LLC's proposal as more risky than Huntington Ingalls Inc.'s due to Austal's heavy intended use of subcontractors, even if Huntington Ingalls itself intended to use a subsidiary for most of the contracted work, the GAO said in an Aug. 29 decision made public Monday, denying Austal's protest. "We find nothing unreasonable in the agency’s conclusion that...

