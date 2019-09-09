US Soccer Blocks Foreign Games, Antitrust Suit Alleges

Law360 (September 9, 2019, 7:35 PM EDT) -- An international soccer promoter accused the U.S. Soccer Federation Inc. in New York federal court on Monday of keeping it from hosting season games in the U.S., in violation of federal antitrust laws. Relevent Sports LLC, which organizes and promotes the International Champions Cup, allege that U.S. Soccer, which governs the sport in the U.S., and FIFA, which governs international play such as the World Cup, have conspired in violation of the Sherman Act to keep Relevent and other promoters out of the U.S. by organizing illegal boycotts of any players that compete in foreign league season games in the States...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS