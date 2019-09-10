Kazakhstan Urges DC Circ. To Revive $506M Arb. Fight

Law360 (September 10, 2019, 9:04 PM EDT) -- Kazakhstan asked the D.C. Circuit to revive its attempt to escape a $506 million arbitration award on Monday, arguing that the lower court applied a “non-existent” exception in tossing the Asian country’s case. The Republic of Kazakhstan took issue with a district court decision tossing its lawsuit against a father and son pair of investors and asked the appeals court to reverse what it argued was the court’s “non-existent ‘litigation activities’ exception” to its Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act case. The lawsuit is not challenging the international arbitration award directly, but is, rather, a RICO case against Moldovan investor Anatolie...

