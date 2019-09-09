FCC Must Go Further With 5G Deregulation, 9th Circ. Told

Law360 (September 9, 2019, 8:09 PM EDT) -- The Federal Communications Commission ignored its own evidence and didn’t go far enough when it imposed fee limits and deadlines on local governments' reviews of applications for new wireless small cells, major carriers recently told the Ninth Circuit. In a joint reply brief filed last week, Verizon, Sprint and AT&T argued that a pair of FCC decisions wrongly declined to automatically grant applications for new infrastructure attachments when city governments are tardy in their responses. That inertia conflicted with evidence that local governments often don’t respond to such deadlines, the carriers argued. “An established way to provide prompt, sure relief in...

