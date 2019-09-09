FTC's Chopra Says $5B Facebook Settlement 'Unacceptable'

Law360, Washington (September 9, 2019, 7:54 PM EDT) -- Federal Trade Commissioner Rohit Chopra said Monday that the agency’s recent $5 billion settlement with Facebook over privacy violations was a big setback and that privacy can be viewed as an indication of value when enforcers look at antitrust and consumer protection problems together. Chopra, a Democrat, blasted the Federal Trade Commission’s recent record-breaking settlement with Facebook over allegations that its privacy practices violated a previous agency order. He and fellow Democratic Commissioner Rebecca Kelly Slaughter opposed the deal for not being hard enough on the company and voted against it. On Monday, Chopra called the deal a “huge setback” for...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS