Ripple Effect Of Atty’s Job Hunt Touches 1MDB Case

Law360 (September 10, 2019, 1:53 PM EDT) -- An associate’s career goals have sparked conflict of interest concerns in a second high-profile prosecution, this time over her role in the defense of former Goldman Sachs banker Roger Ng as he fights accusations of aiding the multibillion-dollar 1MDB fraud. Teny Geragos of Brafman & Associates PC has applied for a job with the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of New York — the same office prosecuting Ng, according to court filings. Prosecutors from that office said in a letter on Sunday that Geragos is an associate and not the lead counsel in the case, but argued the court...

