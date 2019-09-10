Uber Wants Calif. Taxi Co.'s Antitrust Suit Canned

Law360 (September 10, 2019, 8:17 PM EDT) -- Uber wants to say goodbye for the last time to an antitrust suit brought against it by a local cab company, telling an Oakland federal judge that the latest iteration of the company's suit "improperly wields antitrust laws to shield it from competition." Uber Technologies Inc. asked the court Monday to dismiss the suit brought by Desoto Cab Co. Inc., which does business as Flywheel Taxi, for good, calling the local company's newest claims a "desperate attempt to salvage its case, after the bulk of it had been dismissed." Flywheel Taxi accused the ride-hailing giant of violating a host of provisions...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS