Top 5 Environmental Concerns For The Cannabis Industry

Law360 (October 29, 2019, 4:42 PM EDT) -- Since Colorado and Washington legalized recreational marijuana in 2012, states have been wrestling with the proper regulation of the lucrative and expanding cannabis industry, including environmental factors like energy consumption, water use and pesticide use. States differ in how they approach environmental issues. For example, while water usage is a top priority in California, it doesn't have the same urgency in places like Massachusetts that aren't facing the same shortages. And as states learn more about what works for them and the industry within their borders, the rules are likely to change. So far businesses are taking it all in stride,...

