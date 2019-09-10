NJ Judge Admits 'Failure' In Hearing Her Landlord's Cases

Law360 (September 10, 2019, 6:25 PM EDT) -- A New Jersey municipal judge facing ethics charges for hearing cases involving an attorney who was also her landlord admitted it was a “serious failure” on her part to do so, according to a court filing late Monday. In an answer to the complaint by the state judiciary's Advisory Committee on Judicial Conduct, Judge Lilia A. Munoz copped to the allegations that she violated judicial ethics rules against conflicts of interest by failing to recuse herself when attorney Ramon M. Gonzalez appeared in her courtroom as counsel of record. Judge Munoz, a part-time jurist in Union City and Guttenberg, operated her...

