Texas Tribe Sues To Protect Alamo Native American Remains

Law360 (September 10, 2019, 8:57 PM EDT) -- A Texas tribe filed suit in federal court Tuesday accusing the state of Texas, the City of San Antonio and the nonprofit that runs the Alamo of excluding tribe members from advising on a restoration of the historic site that could impact a cemetery housing Native American remains. The Tap Pilam Coahuiltecan Nation says the Texas General Land Office, the Texas Historical Commission, San Antonio, and the Alamo Trust have not allowed the tribe to ensure that ancestral remains that are buried at the site are protected and treated respectfully during the restoration project. The tribe members say they are descended...

