Ill. Woman Cops To Falsifying Loan Docs In Mortgage Fraud

Law360 (September 10, 2019, 4:14 PM EDT) -- A woman who ran a construction management company admitted in Illinois federal court on Tuesday that she helped herself and others obtain fraudulent mortgages through false applications in a scheme that allegedly took more than $3.7 million from lenders. Irma Holloway, 53, who owned ICM Construction, pled guilty to one count of making a false statement to a financial institution before U.S. District Judge Jorge Alonso. She entered the plea about a month before a jury trial was set to begin over a two-count indictment that also charged her with bank fraud. The government claims that the scheme Holloway carried out...

